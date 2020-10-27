Lavene Smith,77, of Monroe County, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. She was born on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Omer Leek and Minnie Susan (Petett) White. Lavene loved her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, James (Patty)Key, and Tim Key (Smeria) of Tompkinsville; two daughters, Rachel (Richard)Meador of Scottsville and Unika (Barry) Hale of Tompkinsville; one step-son, Anthony Wayne Smith of Tompkinsville; one step-daughter, Sandra Kay Crompton of Glasgow; two brothers, Paul Baughman and Randy White; one sister, Dolly Thomas; five grandchildren, Eric Key, Robert Key, Nicole Hall, Kendra Hale, and Autumn Hale; and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Ollis James Key and her second husband, Floyd Eagle Smith; one son, Neal Duane Key; one brother, Steve White; one sister, Kay Frances Joseph.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Basil-Wilson Cemetery. Bro. Mike Turner will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and Thursday morning after 8:00 a.m. until time for the service.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Lavene Smith.

For the protection of Mrs. Smith’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing