Geraldine Dennis Smith age 80 of Munfordville passed away Monday night at her daughter’s home. She was born in Grayson County to the late Virgil & Docia Stanton Dennis. Geraldine retired from GE and she was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donnie and one sister Roberta Coogle

She is survived by two daughters Donna Puckett and her husband Billy Joe of Munfordville and Denise Smith and Johnny Davis of Louisville; one son David Smith of Louisville; four grandchildren Joshua, Megan, Jennifer and Skylar and six great-grandchildren Maranda, Josh, Lucas, Flora, Brantley and Donnie; two sisters, Joyce Pettit and husband Doc of Munfordville and Wilma Pettit and husband Marion of Cub Run; four brothers, Royce Dennis and wife Jo of Louisville, Charles Dennis and wife Joann of Cub Run, Bennie Dennis and wife Patricia of Cub Run and Norman Dennis of Cub Run; Brother-in-law Hershel Coogle of Louisville.

Funeral services for Geraldine Dennis Smith will be 1pm Friday, Oct. 30 at the Center Point Baptist Church with Bro. Joel Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will continue after 10am Friday at the Center Point Baptist Church until time for services.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Center Point Cemetery Fund, c/o Leon Thompson, 210 Jim Thompson Rd., Munfordville, KY 42765.