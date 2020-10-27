Doris Underwood Smith, 80, passed away after an extended illness on October 26, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Louisville, KY. She was a longtime resident of Cave City. She was born on April 9, 1940 in Barren County to the late John Underwood and Gladys Borders Underwood. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, J.B. Smith.

Doris was a retired bank teller for Trans Financial and South Central Banks. She was a member of Basil Chapel Baptist Church and attended Salem Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Brian Smith (Pamela) of Louisville; one granddaughter, Emma Grace Smith of Louisville; two brothers, David Underwood (Barbara) and Brett Underwood (Tonya); two aunts, Lou Edith Foster and Mary Lois Shaw (Rollin)

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205

VISITATION

1 – 2 PM (EST) Friday, October 30, 2020

Southeast Christian Church (Fireside Room)

10 AM– 12 PM(CST) Saturday, October 31, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

2 PM (EST) Friday, October 30, 2020

Southeast Christian Church

920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

12:30 PM (CST) Saturday, October 31, 2020

Cave City Cemetery