Delilah Joyce Linfoot, 65, of Huff passed away at 2:17 AM Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at The Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a restaurant cook, a homemaker, a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church and a member of The Place Worship Center in Cave City. She was a daughter of the late Lonnie Wilbur Self and Dorothy Lucille Raymer Self of Huff, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dorothy Lucille “Wendy” Winchester (Les) of Park City; two sons, Derrick Joe Linfoot (Ashley) of Franklin and Michael Linfoot (Jessica) of Vine Grove; a sister, Deborah Bliss (Steven) of Huff; five brothers, David Self and Dallas Self (Mary Nell) both of Brownsville, Donald Self (Lindy) of Huff, Douglas Self (Connie) of Park City and Darren Self of Bowling Green; ten grandchildren, Chyanne Winchester, Calib Winchester, Connor Winchester, Jessica Cline, Amber Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Waylon Linfoot, Garrick Hoke, Gavin Hoke and Chris Helm; and a great granddaughter, Kaydence Lorrene Carroll.