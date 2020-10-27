Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. To Miss Season Due To Torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr’s season with the Cleveland Browns ended prematurely aft4er the star wide receiver suffered a torn left knee ligament during Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati. Beckham got hurt when his left leg buckled while he was trying to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.

An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The team said Beckham will be placed on injured reserve, but there is no immediate word on when he’ll undergo surgery. However it typically takes nine months to one year to recover from a torn ACL.

Clevelan will have to go the rest of the way without Beckham, who had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season and scored on a 50-yard touchdown run.

