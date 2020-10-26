World Series Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers Defeat Tampa Bay Rays To Take 3-2 Series Lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers came back strong from their disappointing Game 4 loss with a 4-2 victory in Sunday’s Game 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With the win, the Dodgers now lead 3-2 and are a win away from their first championship since 1988.

The Dodgers owe their win thanks largely to the impressive performances from Clayton Kershaw, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy. Despite a solid showing from the Rays bullpen, they could not defeat Los Angeles.

Game 6 will be held Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers will have rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin take the mound, opposing Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell.

