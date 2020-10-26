Senate Advance Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett For Vote On Monday

In a procedural vote on Sunday, Senate Republicans voted to advance the process to confirm Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Senate voted 51-48 to break a Democratic filibuster of Barrett’s nomination, setting up a final vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s selection to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday. Just 51 of the 53 Republicans in the Senate must vote in favor of Barrett’s confirmation to secure her spot on the court.

Barrett’s confirmation would give conservatives a 6-3 ideological majority on the Supreme Court and her nomination has faced resistance from Democrats who believe the decision of filling Ginsburg’s seat on the court should be made by the winner of November’s election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Barrett’s confirmation could spell an end for the Affordable Care Act and ohers have expressed concern that a conservative majority may threaten the landmark abortion case Roe vs. Wade.

