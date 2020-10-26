Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Make Directorial Debut In ‘Creed 3’

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to not only star in, but also direct, the third installment in the “Creed” film series. The news was first reported by Deadline within the context of a larger story about the studio MGM, which produced and distributed “Creed II” in 2018, and produced “Creed” with Warner Bros. distributing domestically in 2015. The first “Creed” film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.” “Creed II,” meanwhile, was directed by Steven Caple Jr. “Creed III” will mark the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977. “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut. He previously executive-produced “Creed II.”” data-reactid=”19″ type=”text”>Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to not only star in, but also direct, the third installment in the “Creed” film series. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to not only star in, but also direct, the third installment in the “Creed” film series. The news was first reported by Deadline within the context of a larger story about the studio MGM, which produced and distributed “Creed II” in 2018, and produced “Creed” with Warner Bros. distributing domestically in 2015. The first “Creed” film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.” “Creed II,” meanwhile, was directed by Steven Caple Jr. “Creed III” will mark the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977. “Creed III” also marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut. He previously executive-produced “Creed II.”” data-reactid=”19″ type=”text”>The first “Creed” film was helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in the films “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther.” “Creed II” was directed by Steven Caple Jr. “Creed III” will mark the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise, dating back to the original starring Sylvester Stallone that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977. Jordan previously executive-produced “Creed II.”

reported by THR that Zach Baylin, the scribe behind the upcoming Will Smith vehicle “King Richard,” is penning the script for “Creed III.” The movie will continue the saga of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The original movie grossed $173 million at the worldwide box office. The second film earned more than $214 million around the world. Jordan was last seen in the 2019 racial justice drama “Just Mercy” as Bryan Stevenson. He’ll next be seen in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” currently in post-production to be released next year, and is lending his voice to the marvel series “What If…?”” data-reactid=”20″ type=”text”>Creed III will continue the saga of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The original movie grossed $173 million at the worldwide box office. The second film earned more than $214 million around the world.

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Directing ‘Creed 3’ Via popculture.com Michael B. Jordan is reportedly returning to the Creed franchise and the role of Adonis Creed….

Editorial credit: BAKOUNINE / Shutterstock.com

reported by THR that Zach Baylin, the scribe behind the upcoming Will Smith vehicle “King Richard,” is penning the script for “Creed III.” The movie will continue the saga of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The original movie grossed $173 million at the worldwide box office. The second film earned more than $214 million around the world. Jordan was last seen in the 2019 racial justice drama “Just Mercy” as Bryan Stevenson. He’ll next be seen in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” currently in post-production to be released next year, and is lending his voice to the marvel series “What If…?”” data-reactid=”20″ type=”text”>