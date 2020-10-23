President Trump And Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Face-Off For Last Debate Before Election

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was held last night at Belmont University in Nashville, with NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker moderating before a small audience. Over the course of 90 minutes, the candidates each spent time discussing six topics: fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

In the opening section of Thursday’s debate, Democratic presidential nominee Biden cited the 222,977 Americans who have died to the pandemic, which has also sickened 8.4 million people in the country, as he criticized Trump’s response to the virus. Biden added that Trump has “no comprehensive plan” to respond to the virus, and if he were to be elected president he would encourage Americans to wear masks, implement rapid testing and set up national standards to safely open schools and businesses.

Trump said that a vaccine will be available “within weeks,” citing developments by pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, while later stating that his comment was “not a guarantee.” And the president also said that while Americans are “learning to live with the virus,” he would not shut down the country again in response to rising cases.

Both Trump and Biden also responded to a report by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that Iran and Russia have obtained voter information ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The president said that he “knew all about” the election interference efforts and claimed Ratliffe told him the countries wanted Trump to lose the election. Biden said that he would impose consequences on country’s that interfere with America’s elections.

For more highlights from last night’s debate, see the link below.

