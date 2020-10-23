NHL Cancels 2021 Blues-Wild Winter Classic And All-Star Weekend

On Thursday the NHL canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis between the host Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues. The league also announced cancellation of All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events. The league hopes to bring them back to those cities in future years.

The Wild were supposed to host their first Winter Classic next season at the home of Major League Baseball’s Twins against the 2019 Stanley Cup champion Blues. That will have to wait until at least 2022.

The NHL did say that they hoped each team would be playing a full 82-game season in 2021.

Editorial credit: Conor P. Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com