Friday 23rd October 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

FDA Approves Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Treat Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

  • @ 5:00 am

On Thursday, drugmaker Gilead Sciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.

Gilead, which sells remdesivir under the brand name Veklury, issued a statement saying it was the first drug to be approved to treat COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization after previously being authorized by the FDA for emergency use. Veklury was approved for treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 12 or older and weighing at least 88 pounds and “should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care,” Gilead said.

A study by the World Health Organization last week found that remdesivir along with hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon regimens “appeared to have little or no effect on hospitalized COVID-19, as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay.”

FDA approves first drug for Covid-19: remdesivir

Via news.yahoo.com
The Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir to treat Covid-19 on Thursday, making it…
 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC