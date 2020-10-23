Cardinals-Seahawks Game Switched To Sunday Night Football In Place Of Buccaneers-Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals week 7 home game against the Seattle Seahawks was rescheduled Thursday from the Sunday afternoon slot into Sunday Night Football on NBC at 5:20 p.m. Arizona time, the league announced. This comes after the Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The Sunday prime-time slot was originally planned for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers road game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, but five Vegas offensive linemen are self-isolating after being in close contact with right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday.

This is the first time the Cardinals will play on Sunday Night Football since 2016 and it will be the sixth prime-time matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks in the past eight seasons.

Editorial credit: Thomas Trompeter / Shutterstock.com