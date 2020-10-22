Thursday 22nd October 2020
World Series Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays Win 6-4 Over L.A. Dodgers To Even Series

The Tampa Bay Rays took a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, tying the World Series at one game apiece.

Brandon Lowe hit two home runs and Joey Wendle drove in three runs for the Rays to even the championship series. Lowe hit a solo homer in the opening inning, and in the fourth, Tampa Bay extended its lead to 3-0 with Wendle’s two-RBI double off Dodgers reliever Dustin May. Lowe belted his second home run, a two-run shot to left field, in the fifth inning.

Game 3 will be held Friday night, October 23rd. Right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to take the mound for the Dodgers, and the Rays will send out Charlie Morton.

Editorial credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

