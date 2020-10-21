World Series Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers Defeat Tampa Bay Rays 8-3

The Los Angeles Dodgers took the opening game of the 2020 World Series with an 8-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw pitched an impressive six innings and struck out eight, allowing just one earned run off a Kevin Kiermaier solo home run. He had support from Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts each hit homers for the Dodgers, who scored eight runs by the sixth inning to take an 8-1 lead before ultimately defeating the Rays.

Los Angeles is hoping for its first World Series crown since 1988, which would make the seventh title for the franchise. Tampa Bay is looking for its first-ever Series title since debuting in 1998.

Game 2 will take place Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field, and will be aired on Fox.

Rays fall to Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 8-3 in Game 1 of World Series Via www.foxsports.com The Tampa Bay Rays fell to Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 in Game 1 of the…

Editorial credit: Keeton Gale / Shutterstock.com