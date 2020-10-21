Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Disney has debuted a brand new trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian which will start streaming on Disney+ October 30.

Eight new episodes of The Mandalorian will air weekly through November and into December, with the season finale expected to air December 18. Details of Season 2 are still a mystery, but viewers should expect to see Gideon, now equipped with the mysterious Darksaber, still on his relentless pursuit of Mando.

Returning to the cast is Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon.

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 here.

Editorial credit: nikkimeel / Shutterstock.com