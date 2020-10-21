Wednesday 21st October 2020
The Saints And New Orleans Mayor Reach Agreement For Fans To Attend Superdome Home Games

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they will begin allowing a limited amount of fans to attend games at the Superdome starting this weekend.

The Saints reached an agreement with the city of New Orleans to distribute 3,000 tickets to season ticket holders for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. That number is expected to go to 6,000 for the next home games on Nov. 15 and 22, barring any spikes in positive COVID-19 cases.

You can read the full statement from the Saints organization at the link: here.

The new plan increases fans’ numbers from the 750 that the city allowed the last two home games….
 

Editorial credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

