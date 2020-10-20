U.S. DOJ Indicts Russian Intelligence Officers In Global Hacking Cyber Attacks

On Monday, the U.S Department of Justice announced grand jury indictments of six Russian intelligence officers for cyber crimes, including disrupting the power grid in Ukraine, interfering in the French election and crashing computer systems around the world.

Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh accused the men, members of the Russian security agency GRU who were operating out of a Moscow military unit, of carrying out the malware attacks between 2015 and 2019. The group, nicknamed is also accused of meddling in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and hijacking government websites in the country of Georgia. The GRU group developed malware that brought down the computers in two Pennsylvania hospitals and infected computers in 60 physician offices and 18 community satellite facilities belonging to the Heritage Valley Health System. The accused men do not live in the United States and were listed as wanted by the FBI.

GRU hackers were accused in the indictment of sabotaging computers with the Olympic Destroyer cyberattack during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, as well as attacking computers belonging to the International Olympic Committee, Olympic partners and athletes, making it look as though North Korea was responsible.

DOJ charges 6 Russian military officers allegedly involved in hacking Via abcnews.go.com The Justice Department on Monday announced charges against six Russian GRU officers allegedly…

Editorial credit: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com