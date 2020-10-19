Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Atlanta Braves To Capture NL Pennant

The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the National League pennant on Sunday by beating the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Arlington, Texas, in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers Cody Bellinger’s seventh-inning home run broke a 3-3 tie created by Kiké Hernández’s solo home run the previous inning. The Dodgers trailed in the series 2-0 and 3-1 before rallying to come back and win the NLCS. Los Angeles was baseball’s best team in the regular season, winning 43 of 60 games.

The Dodgers will meet the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. The Rays won the American League pennant Saturday by beating the Houston Astros. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night, October 20th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

L.A. Dodgers beat Atlanta Braves, will play Tampa Bay Rays in World Series Via sports.yahoo.com The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in a hard-fought and exciting Game 7 of the…

Editorial credit: Frank Romeo / Shutterstock.com