Joey Logano Wins Hollywood Casino 400 At Kansas Speedway

Joey Logano of Team Penske won at Hollywood Casino at Kansas on Sunday, and became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to secure a place in the championship-deciding race.

Logano received some late pressure from Kevin Harvick but held firm through to seal victory by 0.321s in the first race of the playoffs ‘Round of 8’ semi-final segment.

Logano’s third victory of the campaign was his first since the fourth round of the championship at Phoenix, the venue for the championship race in November, in the final race before the hiatus due to COVID-19.

