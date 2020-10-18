Lessa Lynn Embry age 62 of Bonnieville passed away Sunday, Oct. 18 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Huston & Tillie Brown Hamburg and the wife of Herbert “Herbie” Embry who preceded her on March 21 of this year. She was a waitress at the Bacon Creek Café and a member of the Concord Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter-Vanessa Dennis of Bonnieville

One son-Jacob Embry & his wife Sarah of Cave City

One step-son-Bobby Joe Embry & his wife Kaylee of Bonnieville

Three sisters-Ronda Hamburg of Munfordville

Penny Mitchell of West Point

Pat Phelps of Louisville

Two brothers-Guy Hamburg of Louisville

Curtis Hamburg of Munfordville

Two grandsons-Seth Dennis & his wife Maddie & Caleb Embry

Three granddaughters-Somer Dennis, Miley Embry & Addison Embry

One great-granddaughter-Harley Rae Dennis

Funeral services for Lessa Lynn Embry will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.