‘Last Man Standing’ Will End After Season 9 On Fox

Fox has announced that Last Man Standing will end after Season 9. The final season of the sitcom will begin airing in January.

In a statement, series star Tim Allen said, “I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing. I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said on behalf of the network, “It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing. Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Last Man Standing previously aired on ABC, but was cancelled in 2017. Fox picked it up for a seventh season and has aired the hit sitcom ever since.

