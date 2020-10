Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home in the bottom of the ninth to bring his team to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. The Rays’ lead in the series has now narrowed to 3-2.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday at 6:07 p.m. ET on TBS. The starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

