Friday 16th October 2020
Former Jets Running Back Le’Veon Bell To Sign With The Kansas City Chiefs

  @ 4:50 am

Running back Le’Veon Bell is expected to sign with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN and NFL Network. It is reported that Bell will sign a one-year deal.

Bell was released by th eNew York Jets on Tuesday just a year and a half after the team signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers star to a lucrative four-year, $52.5 million contract. Bell sat out the entire 2018 season while seeking that long-term deal.

In 17 games played for the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns. He had three 1,000-yard seasons during his five-year tenure in Pittsburgh.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

