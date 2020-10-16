Former Jets Running Back Le’Veon Bell To Sign With The Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Le’Veon Bell is expected to sign with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN and NFL Network. It is reported that Bell will sign a one-year deal.

Bell was released by th eNew York Jets on Tuesday just a year and a half after the team signed the former Pittsburgh Steelers star to a lucrative four-year, $52.5 million contract. Bell sat out the entire 2018 season while seeking that long-term deal.

In 17 games played for the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns. He had three 1,000-yard seasons during his five-year tenure in Pittsburgh.

